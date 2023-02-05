Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,343 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,002,000 after buying an additional 571,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after purchasing an additional 275,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after purchasing an additional 237,377 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,946,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.83.

ATR stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

