Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after acquiring an additional 664,472 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,477,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 101.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $85.34 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

