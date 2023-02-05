State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Datadog worth $25,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 165.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,589.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.