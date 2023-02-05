Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 61.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

