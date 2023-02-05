Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,244,000 after purchasing an additional 728,857 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,186.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 777,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 716,921 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 199.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 981,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,725,000 after buying an additional 653,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 648,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after acquiring an additional 557,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Barclays cut Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

