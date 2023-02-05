Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 142 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,259.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,969 shares of company stock worth $7,552,008. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

NYSE:TRV opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

