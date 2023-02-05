Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CACI International worth $4,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in CACI International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414 shares in the company, valued at $129,582. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock worth $129,756. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $304.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.83 and its 200 day moving average is $288.97. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $240.02 and a 12 month high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.00.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

