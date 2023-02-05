Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 91.2% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 69,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 33.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,330,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,186,000 after purchasing an additional 330,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AIG opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American International Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.