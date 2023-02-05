Signaturefd LLC Purchases 5,657 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.