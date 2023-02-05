Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $872,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,741.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONE Gas Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $82.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.86. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.31%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

