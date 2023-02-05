Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Mattel worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 200,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $35,094,000. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Mattel by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Mattel Trading Down 0.5 %

About Mattel

Mattel stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.