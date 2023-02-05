Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $308.47 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

