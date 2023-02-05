Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in H&R Block by 13.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,287,000 after purchasing an additional 331,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $48.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

