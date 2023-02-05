Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,398 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Maximus worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maximus

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 5,730 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,287.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Maximus Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

