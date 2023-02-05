Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 708 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average is $156.11. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

