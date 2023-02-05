Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

VRTX opened at $301.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $225.28 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.79.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,003 shares of company stock worth $6,929,056. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

