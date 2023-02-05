Signaturefd LLC Buys 370 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $111.85 and a 52 week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.91%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

