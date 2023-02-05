Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 554,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,501,000 after purchasing an additional 242,086 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after buying an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,121,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 45.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 236,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,115,000 after buying an additional 73,967 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $289.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

