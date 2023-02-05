Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $567.43 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $495.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

