Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.09 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,517,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $29,777,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 118.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 98,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $103.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

