Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBKR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,128,405 shares in the company, valued at $163,440,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,505,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,128,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,440,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,900 shares of company stock worth $24,233,003. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $85.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

