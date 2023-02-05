Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,037 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Franklin Electric worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
Franklin Electric Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.
Franklin Electric Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.