Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 510 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

