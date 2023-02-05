Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $430.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.32 and a 200 day moving average of $415.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.