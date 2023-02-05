Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,839 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,104,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,537,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,928,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in Masimo by 19.0% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,713,000 after purchasing an additional 191,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $237.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

