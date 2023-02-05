Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,751 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 69,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,065 shares of company stock worth $5,666,997. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 3.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC stock opened at $79.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $82.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSCC. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.