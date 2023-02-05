Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,027 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 79.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average is $96.52. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.