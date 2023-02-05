Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 439,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,086. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

