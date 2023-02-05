Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Biogen by 526.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $283.63 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.33.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.56.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

