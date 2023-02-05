Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 1,044 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $285.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.21 and its 200 day moving average is $275.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

