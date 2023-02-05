Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after buying an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.82 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.69.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

