Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $433,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVW stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.