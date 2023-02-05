Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Biogen by 375.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,956,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Biogen by 614.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $283.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.33. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.22.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.