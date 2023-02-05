Signaturefd LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Ford Motor Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

