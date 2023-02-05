Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,469 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $235,576,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,787,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDU. Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

