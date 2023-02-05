Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $200.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 189.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.56. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.48 and a 12 month high of $263.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

