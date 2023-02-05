Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MetLife by 296.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.97. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

