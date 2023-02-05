Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Middleby by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Middleby by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $160.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.87. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total transaction of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $229,983 over the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

