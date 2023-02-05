ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 158.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIX during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IX stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. ORIX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.78 and a 1-year high of $107.20.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of ORIX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $49,359,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,825,756.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

