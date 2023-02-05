Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.72 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

