Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
NYSE DPZ opened at $359.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $449.45.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.