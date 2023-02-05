Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.58.

NYSE DPZ opened at $359.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.41 and a 12 month high of $449.45.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

