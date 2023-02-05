Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

HCA stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,224 shares of company stock valued at $18,401,604 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

