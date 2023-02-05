Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

