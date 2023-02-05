Signaturefd LLC Sells 541 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after buying an additional 2,752,815 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,637,000 after buying an additional 861,793 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $80.89 on Friday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

onsemi Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of onsemi to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

