Signaturefd LLC Sells 354 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.13.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.14 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.59.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.