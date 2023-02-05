Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $25,237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $23,743,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,811,000 after buying an additional 270,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Comerica by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 359,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 246,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMA. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

