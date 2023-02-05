Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 8,310 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $32,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ventas to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of VTR opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

