LSV Asset Management Sells 135,000 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.46% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 3,884,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $9,089,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,328,767 shares in the company, valued at $28,849,314.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $545.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.58 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

