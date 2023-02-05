LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,557 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FONAR were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FONR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FONAR by 53,600.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ FONR opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.22. FONAR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.92%.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

