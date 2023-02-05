KBC Group NV Buys 44,056 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,056 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after buying an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after buying an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,276.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 320,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 297,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,723,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,847,000 after buying an additional 282,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $39.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.